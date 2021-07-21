Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,836 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 118.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $132.51 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $105.19 and a 1-year high of $140.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.00.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

