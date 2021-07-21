Perigon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 14,871 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $104.37 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $75.89 and a 1 year high of $106.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.92.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

