Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 147 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $217.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $146.88 and a one year high of $228.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.15.

