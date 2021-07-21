Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $3,612,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $2,970,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DE opened at $348.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $108.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.52. Deere & Company has a one year low of $172.91 and a one year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.39.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

