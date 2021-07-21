Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,280 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 202.8% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $74.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.82. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.26 and a twelve month high of $75.42.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.