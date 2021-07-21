Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 542 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $117.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.23. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

