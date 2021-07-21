Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 884 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1,808.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 70,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.11. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $100.09 and a 52 week high of $100.47.

