Persistence (XPRT) Market Capitalization Reaches $202.53 Million

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Persistence coin can currently be purchased for $6.32 or 0.00019836 BTC on popular exchanges. Persistence has a total market cap of $202.53 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Persistence has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00047177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00013432 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006471 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $250.89 or 0.00788031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About Persistence

Persistence is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 109,944,324 coins and its circulating supply is 32,069,809 coins. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone . The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

Persistence Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

