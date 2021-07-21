Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Down 3.4%

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)’s share price traded down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.64 and last traded at $33.64. 285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 119,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.81.

PHAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.57.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.15. As a group, research analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 10,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $1,220,012.61. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 2,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $91,445.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,403 shares of company stock worth $9,113,826. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,938,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,396,000 after buying an additional 369,640 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.