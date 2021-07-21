Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.55. 100,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,088,069. The company has a market capitalization of $150.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $100.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,167,082 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

