Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.82.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.76. The company had a trading volume of 250,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,887. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,724,666,000 after acquiring an additional 506,598 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,551,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $528,120,000 after acquiring an additional 118,483 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,349,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $516,117,000 after acquiring an additional 119,454 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,209,000 after acquiring an additional 725,763 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Phillips 66 by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,602,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,903,000 after buying an additional 536,968 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.