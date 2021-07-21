Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Declares Dividend of $0.88

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.875 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous dividend of $0.37.

Phillips 66 Partners has increased its dividend by 45.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Phillips 66 Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 96.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.5%.

NYSE PSXP traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.25. 518,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,943. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.21. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $42.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSXP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

