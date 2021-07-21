PIBBLE (PIB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.57 Million

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. PIBBLE has a market cap of $20.57 million and approximately $31,885.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PIBBLE coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00047184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00013574 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006442 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.43 or 0.00792487 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

PIBBLE Coin Profile

PIB is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

