Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the June 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 614,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 232,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.52. 17,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,806. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.39). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

