Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Pilgrim’s Pride to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pilgrim’s Pride to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $26.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

