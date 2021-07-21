Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Pilgrim’s Pride to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pilgrim’s Pride to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $26.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.12.
About Pilgrim’s Pride
Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.
Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.