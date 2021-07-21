Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded up $2.36 on Wednesday, hitting $89.65. 415,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,474. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.38. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $96.52.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

