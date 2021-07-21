Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BancFirst in a report released on Sunday, July 18th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $4.94 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BancFirst’s FY2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 13.75%.

BANF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $55.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.44. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $38.48 and a 52 week high of $77.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

In other news, major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $359,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,189,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,652,752.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H E. Rainbolt purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.02 per share, for a total transaction of $72,020.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,446 shares of company stock valued at $5,095,543. Insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

