Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts expect Plus Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PSTV opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. Plus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $47.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $152,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

PSTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

