Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,833,423 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,823 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $62,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,098,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $611,252,000 after purchasing an additional 141,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,738,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $604,881,000 after purchasing an additional 533,692 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $85,944,000 after acquiring an additional 47,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 16.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,987,000 after acquiring an additional 285,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,796,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $186,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,977.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $4,261,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,040 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,233. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEM traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,341. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is 26.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SEM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

