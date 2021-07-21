Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 5,219 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 330,219 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $106,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.58.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $8.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $392.13. 24,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,186. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $403.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $366.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of -87.94 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $4,216,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 843,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,303,293.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,846 shares of company stock valued at $16,217,772. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

