Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 301,420 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 545,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 301,420 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $77,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,666,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,514,648,000 after buying an additional 151,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,616,000 after buying an additional 928,228 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,330,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,871,000 after buying an additional 232,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $309,501,000 after buying an additional 53,910 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,637,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRI stock traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.95. The stock had a trading volume of 31,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,392. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.88 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.96.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $226,530.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,537,154.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,781 shares of company stock valued at $16,152,153. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

