Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $255.17 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,909,964 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,171,000. Applied Materials makes up approximately 1.2% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 404.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT traded up $3.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.94. The stock had a trading volume of 177,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,221,891. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $731,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 493,671 shares of company stock worth $68,992,295 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.