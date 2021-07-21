Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 265 Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 11.0% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $46,440,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth about $475,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,870,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,899,000 after acquiring an additional 78,980 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 21.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.64, for a total value of $2,712,077.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,301,135.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 6,136 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $36,509.20. Insiders have sold 236,590 shares of company stock worth $43,395,604 over the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of MEDP opened at $183.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.28. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.31 and a twelve month high of $196.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

