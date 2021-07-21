Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $45,000 Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 108.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,409,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,891,000 after buying an additional 943,012 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $65,894,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,065,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,686,000 after purchasing an additional 760,005 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 691.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 699,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,412,000 after purchasing an additional 611,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,901,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $855,480,000 after purchasing an additional 338,095 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARWR stock opened at $67.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.53. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.86 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%. The company had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.42 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $401,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARWR. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.17.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

