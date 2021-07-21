Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $68,000 Stock Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 994.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Overstock.com by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Overstock.com by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Overstock.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.14.

In related news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $520,867.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,994.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,626,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,111 shares of company stock worth $1,223,528. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OSTK stock opened at $82.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 4.43. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $659.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 3.09%. Analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

