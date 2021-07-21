Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 298 Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECOL. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 107.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in US Ecology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in US Ecology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in US Ecology by 287.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in US Ecology during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get US Ecology alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ECOL. Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

ECOL opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 125.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.23. US Ecology, Inc. has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $228.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.30 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

US Ecology Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL).

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.