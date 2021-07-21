Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Celsius by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,643,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,098,000 after buying an additional 2,307,257 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,818,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,059,000 after buying an additional 137,090 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Celsius by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,202,000 after buying an additional 34,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,022,000 after buying an additional 59,611 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,251,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $183,019,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,226,341 shares of company stock valued at $201,646,313 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $65.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 566.91 and a beta of 2.11. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $83.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CELH. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

