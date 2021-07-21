Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 903 Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Safehold during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Safehold by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Safehold by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Safehold during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Safehold during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. 28.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Safehold in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $84.78 on Wednesday. Safehold Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.51 and a 52 week high of $85.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 75.03 and a beta of -0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.17.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 37.11%. The company had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 127,623 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.61 per share, with a total value of $8,756,214.03. Insiders purchased 253,539 shares of company stock worth $17,940,987 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

