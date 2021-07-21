Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $55,000 Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 785 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in TechTarget by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in TechTarget by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $72.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.62. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTGT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Sidoti started coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

In other TechTarget news, Director Don Hawk sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $60,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,133.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce Levenson sold 6,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $435,219.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,069.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,985 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

