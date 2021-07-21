Polkadot Price Down 12.7% Over Last 7 Days (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. In the last week, Polkadot has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion and approximately $1.24 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for about $12.01 or 0.00037596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00102254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00141668 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,959.62 or 1.00022007 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.01 or 0.00319264 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,093,091,597 coins and its circulating supply is 977,367,440 coins. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

