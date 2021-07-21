POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $82.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “POSCO, formerly known as Pohang Iron & Steel Company Ltd., manufactures hot and cold rolled steel products, heavy plate and other steel products for the construction and shipbuilding industries. “

Get POSCO alerts:

Separately, UBS Group lowered POSCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of PKX opened at $72.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.41. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. POSCO has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $92.19.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, analysts expect that POSCO will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of POSCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 1,482.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 109,644 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of POSCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,299,000. 3.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About POSCO

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on POSCO (PKX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.