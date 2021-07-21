PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0123 on Exchanges

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. PotCoin has a total market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $1,188.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,157.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,978.28 or 0.06151877 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $427.41 or 0.01329120 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.58 or 0.00362523 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00132988 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.17 or 0.00613139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00009132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.14 or 0.00379817 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.57 or 0.00287863 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,448,435 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

