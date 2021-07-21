PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Barclays

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.57% from the company’s previous close.

PPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale upped their target price on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Argus upped their target price on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

NYSE:PPG opened at $158.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $105.94 and a 1 year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

