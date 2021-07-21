PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

PQG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CL King raised their price objective on PQ Group from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Get PQ Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 8,164,010 shares of PQ Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $109,724,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,817.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in PQ Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in PQ Group in the first quarter worth about $183,000. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in PQ Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in PQ Group by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in PQ Group in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PQG traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56. PQ Group has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. PQ Group had a positive return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PQ Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.