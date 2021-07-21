PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Firstegy

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PSK. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.25.

TSE PSK opened at C$13.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 76.59. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$7.88 and a 1 year high of C$15.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.07.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$59.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

