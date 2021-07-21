Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$45.14.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PD. CIBC lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

TSE PD opened at C$41.21 on Wednesday. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$15.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$548.26 million and a PE ratio of -3.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.83) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$233.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -4.5100005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

