Precision Drilling (PD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Precision Drilling to post earnings of C($4.54) per share for the quarter.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.83) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$236.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$233.25 million.

PD stock opened at C$41.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$15.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$548.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PD. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.14.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

