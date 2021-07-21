Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 14.49%.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $58.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $882.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.07. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $69.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

