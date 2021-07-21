Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 14.49%.
Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $58.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $882.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.07. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $69.44.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.69%.
About Preferred Bank
Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
