Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 34,558 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,819,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,558 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of Carpenter Technology worth $116,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,921,000 after buying an additional 293,744 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,416,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,581,000 after acquiring an additional 526,712 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 1,867.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,202,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 990,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,766,000 after acquiring an additional 26,698 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 64,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:CRS opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

