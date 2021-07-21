Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,540,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $117,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,175.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

PACB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

PACB stock opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $53.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 34.97, a current ratio of 35.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

