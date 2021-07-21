Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $102.69 Million Stock Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,354,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 854,937 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.39% of Royalty Pharma worth $102,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.77. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.16. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 44.35%. Equities analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $3,254,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $229,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,306,789 shares of company stock valued at $56,602,646. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

