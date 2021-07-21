Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 102,290 Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,370,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,290 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CureVac were worth $125,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVAC. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CureVac during the 1st quarter valued at $13,045,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new stake in CureVac during the 1st quarter valued at $10,061,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in CureVac during the 1st quarter valued at $4,438,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in CureVac by 689.6% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 38,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CureVac by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 28,177 shares during the last quarter. 7.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, July 5th. Bank of America downgraded CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on CureVac in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CureVac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

CVAC stock opened at $52.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.50. CureVac has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $151.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

