Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 131,966 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,546,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 131,966 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.38% of Semtech worth $106,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Semtech by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 205,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,167,000 after purchasing an additional 102,239 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 308,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,314,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the first quarter valued at approximately $573,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $882,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 438,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,245,000 after acquiring an additional 139,981 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,939,907.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $60.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.30. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $83.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SMTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.64.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

