Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,837,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 58,524 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 18.21% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $113,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,503,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,869,000 after purchasing an additional 180,529 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter worth about $915,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 155,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $41.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.95.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.86. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. The company had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.66) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $88,948.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.