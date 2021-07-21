Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PRIM. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

PRIM stock opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.24. Primoris Services has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $41.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $818.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 20,707 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 28,613.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 133,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 133,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

