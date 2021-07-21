Prince Street Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Prince Street Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,100 shares during the period. StoneCo accounts for 7.4% of Prince Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Prince Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of StoneCo worth $10,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $6,697,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in StoneCo by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in StoneCo by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 196,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after acquiring an additional 74,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on STNE shares. New Street Research started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.27.

Shares of STNE stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.12. 20,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,054. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $54.17 and a 12-month high of $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.04. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.30.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.