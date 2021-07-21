Profund Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,836 Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cohu by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohu by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohu by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

In other Cohu news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $171,108.00. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHU opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.