Profund Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,342 Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,598,000 after buying an additional 2,725,775 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $439,435,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,101,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,241,000 after purchasing an additional 440,524 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,022,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,170,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,450,000 after purchasing an additional 188,695 shares in the last quarter.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $219,864.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,720 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $40.38 on Wednesday. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -807.60, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.54.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

