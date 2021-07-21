Profund Advisors LLC Has $146,000 Stock Holdings in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) by 21.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,435 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter valued at $2,572,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 69.7% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 176,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 72,636 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 240.2% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 3.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 826,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 27,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Shares of UGP opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.00. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.85.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.