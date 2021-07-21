Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,221 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth about $65,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OR opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.80. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $66.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0413 per share. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OR. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

